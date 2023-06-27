Young cores collide as Orioles face Reds

The Cincinnati Reds made a huge move in the standings over the past couple of weeks and slowly started to catch everyone's attention

The Baltimore Orioles would like a word about that

The Orioles have been on the rise with a core of young players, and they've added to that mix this week. Going into the second game of a three-game series against visiting Cincinnati on Tuesday night, the Orioles are showing off more of what they've become

Baltimore called up infielder Jordan Westburg for his major league debut and he delivered a hit and an RBI in Monday night's 10-3 victory against the Reds

"Pretty amazed to be here, feel extremely blessed and fortunate," Westburg said.

The Orioles have been grooming talent within their minor league system. Westburg, 24, is the latest to arrive on the bigger stage after time with Triple-A Norfolk

"I thought he had a really good camp, and he's off to a great start in the first half in Triple-A," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "We're excited about that and what he's done offensively and defensively, and the ability to play multiple spots in the infield. He's going to be a huge plus for us.

Westburg, who played second base and was in the No. 7 spot in the batting order on Monday, checked plenty of boxes in his debut. He also scored a run.

"We're going to bring guys up here if we feel like they can help us win," Hyde said. "If we feel like Jordan can help us win and impact our team positively, it's not a development situation. We're trying to win games."

Westburg might not be in the lineup daily, but the idea is to have him play a crucial role for the Orioles this season

"We're getting into the part of summer where guys need a break," Hyde said. "With the amount of talent that we have on our roster, I think that's going to be fantastic to be able to move guys around a little bit, get guys off their feet once in a while."

The Reds have lost three games in a row following a 12-game winning streak

All four Cincinnati pitchers used Monday allowed at least one run in a game with a couple of weather-related delays.

"I think everyone did as good of a job as they could given the situation," Reds manager David Bell said

The Orioles will use right-hander Tyler Wells (6-3, 3.22 ERA) as their starting pitcher on Tuesday. He has logged at least five innings in each of his 15 of his outings this season and has not allowed more than two earned runs in each of his last five starts

Wells has never faced the Reds

Joey Votto figures to be back in Cincinnati's lineup after he had Monday night off with the Orioles starting a left-hander

The Reds have left-hander Andrew Abbott (3-0, 1.14) slated as Tuesday's starter. The rookie won in his first three outings before a no-decision last Wednesday versus Colorado, though the Reds have won all four games in which he has started. Abbott struck out 10 batters without a walk in six innings in the game against the Rockies

In his short career, Abbott has yet to face the Orioles, who have not lost to the Reds in Baltimore since June 25, 2011

--Field Level Media