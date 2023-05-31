Zac Gallen improved to 7-2, including a 6-0 record at home, pitching six innings in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 5-1 victory Tuesday night over the Colorado Rockies in Phoenix

Arizona has won three straight and seven of its last 10 games.

Colorado has lost its last five road games against the Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers, sandwiched around a home stand in which the Rockies went 4-2 against the Miami Marlins and New York Mets

Gallen scattered five hits while striking out seven and walking two in six innings. He struck out four of the last six batters he faced.

He was pulled after reaching 90 pitches.

Gallen has won all six of his starts at Phoenix this season. His only win on the road was April 16, when Arizona defeated the Miami Marlins 5-0 behind his two-hitter in 6 2/3 innings.

Arizona's scoring against the Rockies on Tuesday night was fueled by solo home runs by Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll and a two-run shot by Evan Longoria

Marte started the bottom of the first inning against Kyle Freeland (4-6) with his eighth home run of the season.

Longoria belted his seventh home run with two outs in the first inning to give the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead

The lead increased to 4-0 in the fourth inning after Carroll walked, stole second and third base and then scored on Gabriel Moreno's sacrifice fly to right field.

Carroll, a rookie center fielder, hit his ninth home run to give the Diamondbacks a 5-0 lead

Freeland exited an out later, relieved by Daniel Bard.

Freeland allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings with one strikeout and three walks.

Scott McGough relieved Gallen to start the seventh inning.

He allowed No. 9 batter Ezequiel Tovar to hit his second double of the game in the seventh inning, but Tovar was stranded at second base.

Colorado did not advance a runner past second base through the first eight innings despite having four doubles by that time.

McGough allowed only Tovar's double in two innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

Kevin Ginkel pitched the ninth inning for the Diamondbacks and allowed a solo home run to Nolan Jones with one out

--Field Level Media