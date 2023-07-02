Zach McKinstry's 3-run HR powers Tigers over Rockies in 10

Zach McKinstry homered among his two hits, Jonathan Schoop also had two hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2 in 10 innings in Denver on Saturday night

Alex Lange (5-2) pitched the final two innings to get the win for Detroit.

C.J. Cron had two hits and Ezequiel Tovar extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single for Colorado.

Schoop started the 10th inning on second base against reliever Pierce Johnson (1-4). Eric Haase led off with a single to put runners on the corners, and McKinstry followed with a home run, his sixth of the season.

The Rockies got a run in the bottom of the inning on Kris Bryant's RBI single, but Lange fanned Ryan McMahon with two on to end the game

Both teams opted to go with a bullpen game instead of turning to a starter, but it was a momentous night for Rockies pitcher Peter Lambert. He served as the opener for Colorado, which marked his first start since Sept. 29, 2021

Lambert tossed three scoreless innings, Ty Blach followed with 2 1/3 innings without allowing a run and Matt Koch extended the streak by getting the final two outs of the sixth.

Detroit's pitchers were just as effective, with Brendan White and Zach Logue combining for 4 2/3 shutout innings. Jose Cisnero kept it scoreless going into the sixth before the Rockies broke through

With one out, Cron doubled off the wall in right-center field, Randal Grichuk struck out and Tovar singled to right to drive in Cron with the first run of the game. Tovar was thrown out at second trying to advance on the relay home.

The Tigers got even in the seventh off Jake Bird. Miguel Cabrera led off with a single and Schoop doubled down the left field line to bring home pinch runner Jake Marisnick

Schoop advanced to third on a groundout, but Spencer Torkelson struck out to end the inning.

--Field Level Media