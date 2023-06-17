Zach Remillard drove in the tying and go-ahead runs in his major league debut as the Chicago White Sox rallied to defeat the host Seattle Mariners 4-3 in 11 innings on Saturday afternoon

Aaron Bummer (2-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the victory and Jesse Scholtens earned his first career save.

In the top of the 11th, Elvis Andrus reached on a fielder's choice as Seattle first baseman Ty France snared Andrus' grounder and threw to third to nab ghost-runner Jake Burger. With two outs, Andrew Benintendi singled to right, sending Andrus to third, and Remillard lined a run-scoring single to right-center off Tayler Saucedo (2-1) to give Chicago its first lead of the day.

The White Sox tied it in the ninth off Mariners closer Paul Sewald. Andrus lined a leadoff single to left field and advanced to second on a one-out walk to Benintendi. Remillard grounded a run-scoring single to left to make it 3-3

The 29-year-old Remillard, who entered in the bottom of the fourth inning after Tim Anderson exited with right shoulder soreness, reached base in all four of his plate appearances, drawing a walk and dropping a bunt single down the third-base line before his run-scoring singles.

Eloy Jimenez homered for the White Sox, who won for just the second time in their past seven games

The Mariners struck early, as J.P. Crawford deposited the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning into the right-field seats. With one out, France and Teoscar Hernandez singled to center, with France taking third on the latter. France scored on a passed ball by Seby Zavala

Jimenez led off the second with a homer to center, cutting Seattle's lead to 2-1.

The White Sox tied it in the fifth as Benintendi lined a single to center to start a two-out rally. Remillard walked and Luis Robert Jr. grounded a single into right field to make it 2-2

The Mariners regained the lead in the bottom of the inning. Julio Rodriguez led off with a single to left and stole second. An out later, Hernandez grounded a single into left to score Rodriguez

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert allowed two runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three

Chicago's Lucas Giolito gave up three runs -- two earned -- on eight hits in five innings, with three walks and five strikeouts.

--Field Level Media