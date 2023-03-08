Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 2 more weeks

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Zion Williamson will miss at least another two weeks with a right hamstring strain, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Wednesday.

"Medical imaging revealed that Williamson's hamstring continues to heal. His next examination will take place in approximately two weeks," the team's statement read.

That timeline means Williamson will miss at least seven more games. The Pelicans have 17 games remaining.

This comes after Williamson aggravated his hamstring injury last month. The team said then he'd be evaluated after the All-Star break. The All-Star Game was Feb. 19.

Williamson, 22, sustained a right hamstring strain in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 2 and hasn't played since.

The Pelicans are currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference entering Wednesday's action, which puts them in the play-in tournament. However, they are tied in the win-loss column with both Portland and Oklahoma City.

The 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick has averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 29 starts this season. He is shooting 60.8 percent from the floor.

Williamson missed all of last season after having surgery on a broken foot, but he had missed just eight games in 2022-23, including three in December while in health and safety protocol, before the hamstring injury.

Williamson has played in just 114 games during his four seasons in New Orleans.

--Field Level Media