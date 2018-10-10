“At one point during a non-televised break they chanted my name while I danced like a wedding drunk to the O’Jays’ ‘For The Love of Money,’ knowing full well that the song reminds us what money is: The Root of All Evil.” Joe MacLeod wrote a highly entertaining account of his experience on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. There’s a video of him answering a question about Pedialyte. [Hmm Daily]

