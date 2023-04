John Elway was the consensus No. 1 overall pick coming out of Stanford. He was an All-American and two-time Pac 10 Player of the Year award winner. He was even drafted by the New York Yankees in the second round of the 1981 MLB Draft, six spots ahead of Tony Gwynn. He spent his lone minor league season with the Bronx Bombers’ low-A team in Oneonta in 1982 batting .318 with four homers, and 25 RBI in 42 games.

Elway used baseball as leverage to secure a trade from the Colts — coming off an 0-8-1 season and selected him after not securing a trade partner before the draft — to the Denver Broncos, spending his entire 16-year career in orange and blue.