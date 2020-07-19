2020 NL East Preview

Ozzie Albies Graphic : ( Getty Images )

ATLANTA BRAVES

COVID Response: “He is someone who rarely gets sick and this virus hit him like a ton of bricks. … Please take this virus seriously, wear a mask when in public and wash your hands frequently.” — Chelsea Freeman, wife of first baseman Freddie Freeman, whose condition has improved since early July but remains in doubt for Opening Day



“I’ve never been that hot before. My body was really, really hot. So I said ‘Please don’t take me’ — I wasn’t ready.” — Freddie Freeman on fearing he was near death due to COVID-19

Staying Away: Outfielder Nick Markakis decided not to play this year after Freddie Freeman’s COVID diagnosis. Felix Hernandez, who joined Atlanta in the offseason after cementing his legend in Seattle, also opted out of the season.



Oh, He’s Here Now? While there won’t be the weirdness of seeing King Felix in an Atlanta uniform, Cole Hamels is on board… but dealing with arm problems. And then there’s Yasiel Puig, who was all set to join Atlanta and basically take the spot vacated by Markakis — but tested positive for COVID-19. One new guy who’s actually going to play: Marcell Ozuna. And that’s a big deal.

Where’d He Go? After hitting 37 homers and finishing 11th in the National League MVP vote in his only season in Atlanta, third baseman Josh Donaldson got a four-year deal with the Twins as a free agent.

What To Expect: It really depends what Atlanta gets out of Freeman. If he’s his normal self, in a lineup with Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, and Ozuna, the lineup is a handful. If not, the lack of depth in the rest of the order becomes that much more magnified. It’s a delicate balance. Similarly, the entire pitching staff outside of budding star Mike Soroka sits on a fulcrum that can tip toward either dominant or absolute yikes. In this division, with a schedule against a mix of elite competition and teams like the Orioles and Marlins, but not much in between, it’s going to be very interesting to see where Atlanta winds up — it could legitimately be anywhere between first and fourth.