2020 NL West Preview

San Diego Padres

Chris Paddack Graphic : ( Getty Images )

COVID Response: The Padres were an industry leader in treating people right, the first team to announce it would pay minor leaguers through August (the minor league season usually ends in the first week of September) and baseball operations staff through October. There were, however, pay cuts.



“If we stay diligent on precautions and stay ready to play as much as we can, this is going to be an exciting year with every game being so important. You’re only as beneficial to your team as often as you take the mound. If you’re not available, you can’t help us. Definitely in a 60-game season, that’s magnified. If you’re not able to be at the field because you wanted to go out the night before and had symptoms pop up, that’s not good. We’re going to have to be diligent as teammates to keep things under wraps, because a week’s worth of games could change your playoff chances. We have to keep things safe for our teams and our families.” — Reliever Emilio Pagan on precautions for the season, although even being as diligent as possible, once anyone leaves their home, there is an inherent risk of contracting coronavirus

Staying Away: Infielder Jorge Mateo, acquired in a trade with the Oakland A’s at the end of June, will have a late start to his season after testing positive for coronavirus in early July. No Padres players have opted out of the season.

Oh, He’s Here Now? The versatile Jurickson Profar makes San Diego his third team in as many years, having hit 20 homers for the Rangers in 2018 and 20 for the A’s in 2019. Profar figures to slot in at second base, where the Padres got little production from Ian Kinsler, Greg Garcia, and Luis Urias last season, and can also spell Manny Machado at third base and Fernando Tatis Jr. at short, as well as playing some outfield.

Where’d He Go? Manuel Margot, who stole 20 bases last year and played a solid center field, but never really developed as a hitter the way the Padres hoped when they acquired him from the Red Sox in the Craig Kimbrel trade, was shipped to Tampa Bay in the deal that brought Pagan to San Diego.

What To Expect: The Padres might be ready to take the leap into contention, especially in a short season, but so much depends on young players — whether they’ve established a high level of performance, like like Tatis and Chris Paddack, or whether hopes for them are more about their potential, like Cal Quantrill, Francisco Mejia, and Trent Girsham. It’s easy to see where a team like the Padres could take a step backward, just as much as they can take a leap forward.