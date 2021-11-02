We’re about halfway through the NFL season, and rookie quarterbacks have been front and center with some living up to the hype and others not as much. With that, let’s take a look at how our young wards fared in Week 8.
6. Zach Wilson
If you’re wondering about Mike White, he’s not a rookie, so he doesn’t make this list. He has less experience starting than Zach Wilson yet came out in Week 8 and passed for over 400 yards helping the Jets get their second victory of the year.
Talk about a kick in the gut. Wilson gets hurt, his backup comes in and plays better than him. Get well soon, Zach.
5. Trey Lance
Lance didn’t play again this week, although he did return from injury. The 49ers did beat the Bears in Week 8, but I doubt Jimmy G is about to take them on some improbable run to the postseason. Kyle Shanahan can’t hold off the inevitable much longer in favor of Garoppolo screen passes. Lance should be out there soon because Jimmy GQB is done in San Francisco. I don’t see how he makes it to next season as Niners starting quarterback.
4. Justin Fields
Fields is full of raw talent and potential and gives you a few plays per game that show us why the Bears drafted him. While Matt Nagy gets some blame (a lot, actually), Fields has to take on some of that as well. For every play or two that wows, there’s another handful of head scratchers, as well.
Time and more reps will be Fields’ best friend over the next couple of months and going into next season.
3. Trevor Lawrence
No matter how tempting it was, no one should have expected a ton out of Trevor Lawrence this year. He’s played well at times and shown flashes of what he was projected to be coming out of Clemson. At other times he’s looked every bit like a guy who’s been in the league half a year.
The Jags lost to the Seahawks Sunday, and Lawrence passed for 238 yards, a TD, and an INT. He’ll be fortunate to stumble upon another win, but that might even be a stretch. I’m totally cool with blaming Lawrence’s subpar rookie season on head coach Urban Meyer since he’s mostly been a distraction and not much else.
2. Davis Mills
If the Texans weren’t such a horrible team, Mills might be the breakout rookie QB so far this year. He hasn’t been as bad as the team’s record would have you believe. Mills completed more than 76 percent of his passes on Sunday, including two TDs. It’s too bad that most of that came after the game was well out of hand against the Rams.
But they did play the Rams, and no one expected much of anything from the Texans this week. Houston just doesn’t have the talent to compete with top teams in the NFL right now. Mills deserves some credit since he’s played much better than anyone could have expected, but his team just isn’t that good.
1. Mac Jones
Jones didn’t have a great Week 8. You can barely call it efficient, completing just 51 percent of his passes for 218 yards. It was more about what Jones didn’t do on Sunday. He didn’t lose this game for New England and helped them get level (4-4). Jones and the offense are doing just enough to win games for Bill Belichick. Of the rookies that played in Week 8, Jones’ team was the only one to get a W.
