2023 MLB AL earned run average leaders

1. Gerrit Cole (2.63) | New York Yankees P
2. Sonny Gray (2.79) | Minnesota Twins P
3. Kyle Bradish (2.83) | Baltimore Orioles P
4. Kevin Gausman (3.16) | Toronto Blue Jays P
5. Luis Castillo (3.34) | Seattle Mariners P
6. George Kirby (3.35) | Seattle Mariners P
7. Framber Valdez (3.46) | Houston Astros P
8. Zach Eflin (3.50) | Tampa Bay Rays P
9. Chris Bassitt (3.60) | Toronto Blue Jays P
10. José Berríos (3.65) | Toronto Blue Jays P
11. Pablo López (3.67) | Minnesota Twins P
12. Dane Dunning (3.7) | Texas Rangers P
13. Logan Gilbert (3.73) | Seattle Mariners P
14. Yusei Kikuchi (3.87) | Toronto Blue Jays P
15. Dean Kremer (4.12) | Baltimore Orioles P
16. JP Sears (4.54) | Oakland Athletics P
17. Cristian Javier (4.56) | Houston Astros P
18. Dylan Cease (4.58) | Chicago White Sox P
19. Kyle Gibson (4.73) | Baltimore Orioles P
20. Lucas Giolito (4.88) | Cleveland Guardians P
