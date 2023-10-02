2023 MLB AL earned run average leaders

1. Gerrit Cole (2.63) | New York Yankees P

2. Sonny Gray (2.79) | Minnesota Twins P

3. Kyle Bradish (2.83) | Baltimore Orioles P

4. Kevin Gausman (3.16) | Toronto Blue Jays P

5. Luis Castillo (3.34) | Seattle Mariners P

6. George Kirby (3.35) | Seattle Mariners P

7. Framber Valdez (3.46) | Houston Astros P

8. Zach Eflin (3.50) | Tampa Bay Rays P

9. Chris Bassitt (3.60) | Toronto Blue Jays P

10. José Berríos (3.65) | Toronto Blue Jays P

11. Pablo López (3.67) | Minnesota Twins P

12. Dane Dunning (3.7) | Texas Rangers P

13. Logan Gilbert (3.73) | Seattle Mariners P

14. Yusei Kikuchi (3.87) | Toronto Blue Jays P

15. Dean Kremer (4.12) | Baltimore Orioles P

16. JP Sears (4.54) | Oakland Athletics P

17. Cristian Javier (4.56) | Houston Astros P

18. Dylan Cease (4.58) | Chicago White Sox P

19. Kyle Gibson (4.73) | Baltimore Orioles P

20. Lucas Giolito (4.88) | Cleveland Guardians P

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.