2023 MLB AL stolen bases leaders

1. Esteury Ruiz (67) | Oakland Athletics OF

2. Bobby Witt Jr. (49) | Kansas City Royals IF

3. Julio Rodríguez (37) | Seattle Mariners OF

4. Willi Castro (33) | Minnesota Twins OF

5. Josh Lowe (32) | Tampa Bay Rays OF

6. Jorge Mateo (32) | Baltimore Orioles IF

7. Andrés Giménez (30) | Cleveland Guardians IF

8. Wander Franco (30) | Tampa Bay Rays IF

9. Kyle Tucker (30) | Houston Astros OF

10. José Ramírez (28) | Cleveland Guardians IF

11. Whit Merrifield (26) | Toronto Blue Jays IF

12. José Caballero (26) | Seattle Mariners IF

13. Dairon Blanco (24) | Kansas City Royals OF

14. Jarren Duran (24) | Boston Red Sox OF

15. Anthony Volpe (24) | New York Yankees IF

16. Maikel Garcia (23) | Kansas City Royals IF

17. Randy Arozarena (22) | Tampa Bay Rays OF

18. Taylor Walls (22) | Tampa Bay Rays IF

19. Steven Kwan (21) | Cleveland Guardians OF

20. George Springer (20) | Toronto Blue Jays OF

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.