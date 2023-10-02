MLB

2023 MLB AL stolen bases leaders

Esteury Ruiz of the Oakland Athletics led the American League with 67 stolen bases

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Esteury Ruiz #1 of the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on October 01, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
1. Esteury Ruiz (67) | Oakland Athletics OF

2. Bobby Witt Jr. (49) | Kansas City Royals IF

3. Julio Rodríguez (37) | Seattle Mariners OF

4. Willi Castro (33) | Minnesota Twins OF

5. Josh Lowe (32) | Tampa Bay Rays OF

6. Jorge Mateo (32) | Baltimore Orioles IF

7. Andrés Giménez (30) | Cleveland Guardians IF

8. Wander Franco (30) | Tampa Bay Rays IF

9. Kyle Tucker (30) | Houston Astros OF

10. José Ramírez (28) | Cleveland Guardians IF

11. Whit Merrifield (26) | Toronto Blue Jays IF

12. José Caballero (26) | Seattle Mariners IF

13. Dairon Blanco (24) | Kansas City Royals OF

14. Jarren Duran (24) | Boston Red Sox OF

15. Anthony Volpe (24) | New York Yankees IF

16. Maikel Garcia (23) | Kansas City Royals IF

17. Randy Arozarena (22) | Tampa Bay Rays OF

18. Taylor Walls (22) | Tampa Bay Rays IF

19. Steven Kwan (21) | Cleveland Guardians OF

20. George Springer (20) | Toronto Blue Jays OF

