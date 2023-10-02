2023 MLB AL stolen bases leaders

1. Esteury Ruiz (67) | Oakland Athletics OF
2. Bobby Witt Jr. (49) | Kansas City Royals IF
3. Julio Rodríguez (37) | Seattle Mariners OF
4. Willi Castro (33) | Minnesota Twins OF
5. Josh Lowe (32) | Tampa Bay Rays OF
6. Jorge Mateo (32) | Baltimore Orioles IF
7. Andrés Giménez (30) | Cleveland Guardians IF
8. Wander Franco (30) | Tampa Bay Rays IF
9. Kyle Tucker (30) | Houston Astros OF
10. José Ramírez (28) | Cleveland Guardians IF
11. Whit Merrifield (26) | Toronto Blue Jays IF
12. José Caballero (26) | Seattle Mariners IF
13. Dairon Blanco (24) | Kansas City Royals OF
14. Jarren Duran (24) | Boston Red Sox OF
15. Anthony Volpe (24) | New York Yankees IF
16. Maikel Garcia (23) | Kansas City Royals IF
17. Randy Arozarena (22) | Tampa Bay Rays OF
18. Taylor Walls (22) | Tampa Bay Rays IF
19. Steven Kwan (21) | Cleveland Guardians OF
20. George Springer (20) | Toronto Blue Jays OF
This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.
