2023 MLB AL wins leaders

1. Chris Bassitt (16) | Toronto Blue Jays P
2. Zach Eflin (16) | Tampa Bay Rays P
3. Kyle Gibson (15) | Baltimore Orioles P
4. Gerrit Cole (15) | New York Yankees P
5. Luis Castillo (14) | Seattle Mariners P
6. Logan Gilbert (13) | Seattle Mariners P
7. George Kirby (13) | Seattle Mariners P
8. Eduardo Rodriguez (13) | Detroit Tigers P
9. Dean Kremer (13) | Baltimore Orioles P
10. Kevin Gausman (12) | Toronto Blue Jays P
11. Colin Poche (12) | Tampa Bay Rays P
12. Kyle Bradish (12) | Baltimore Orioles P
13. Brayan Bello (12) | Boston Red Sox P
14. Dane Dunning (12) | Texas Rangers P
15. Nathan Eovaldi (12) | Texas Rangers P
16. Framber Valdez (12) | Houston Astros P
17. Yusei Kikuchi (11) | Toronto Blue Jays P
18. José Berríos (11) | Toronto Blue Jays P
19. Shane McClanahan (11) | Tampa Bay Rays P
20. Joe Ryan (11) | Minnesota Twins P
This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.