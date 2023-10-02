MLB

2023 MLB AL wins leaders

Chris Bassitt of the Toronto Blue Jays led the American League with 16 wins

By
Deadspin Bot
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 28: Chris Bassitt #40 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he leaves the field in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
1. Chris Bassitt (16) | Toronto Blue Jays P

2. Zach Eflin (16) | Tampa Bay Rays P

3. Kyle Gibson (15) | Baltimore Orioles P

4. Gerrit Cole (15) | New York Yankees P

5. Luis Castillo (14) | Seattle Mariners P

6. Logan Gilbert (13) | Seattle Mariners P

7. George Kirby (13) | Seattle Mariners P

8. Eduardo Rodriguez (13) | Detroit Tigers P

9. Dean Kremer (13) | Baltimore Orioles P

10. Kevin Gausman (12) | Toronto Blue Jays P

11. Colin Poche (12) | Tampa Bay Rays P

12. Kyle Bradish (12) | Baltimore Orioles P

13. Brayan Bello (12) | Boston Red Sox P

14. Dane Dunning (12) | Texas Rangers P

15. Nathan Eovaldi (12) | Texas Rangers P

16. Framber Valdez (12) | Houston Astros P

17. Yusei Kikuchi (11) | Toronto Blue Jays P

18. José Berríos (11) | Toronto Blue Jays P

19. Shane McClanahan (11) | Tampa Bay Rays P

20. Joe Ryan (11) | Minnesota Twins P

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.

