2023 MLB AL wins leaders

1. Chris Bassitt (16) | Toronto Blue Jays P

2. Zach Eflin (16) | Tampa Bay Rays P

3. Kyle Gibson (15) | Baltimore Orioles P

4. Gerrit Cole (15) | New York Yankees P

5. Luis Castillo (14) | Seattle Mariners P

6. Logan Gilbert (13) | Seattle Mariners P

7. George Kirby (13) | Seattle Mariners P

8. Eduardo Rodriguez (13) | Detroit Tigers P

9. Dean Kremer (13) | Baltimore Orioles P

10. Kevin Gausman (12) | Toronto Blue Jays P

11. Colin Poche (12) | Tampa Bay Rays P

12. Kyle Bradish (12) | Baltimore Orioles P

13. Brayan Bello (12) | Boston Red Sox P

14. Dane Dunning (12) | Texas Rangers P

15. Nathan Eovaldi (12) | Texas Rangers P

16. Framber Valdez (12) | Houston Astros P

17. Yusei Kikuchi (11) | Toronto Blue Jays P

18. José Berríos (11) | Toronto Blue Jays P

19. Shane McClanahan (11) | Tampa Bay Rays P

20. Joe Ryan (11) | Minnesota Twins P

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.