2023 MLB batting average leaders

1. Luis Arraez (.353) | Miami Marlins IF
2. Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336) | Atlanta Braves OF
3. Corey Seager (.333) | Texas Rangers IF
4. Freddie Freeman (.332) | Los Angeles Dodgers IF
5. Yandy Díaz (.328) | Tampa Bay Rays IF
6. Mookie Betts (.309) | Los Angeles Dodgers OF
7. Cody Bellinger (.305) | Chicago Cubs IF
8. Shohei Ohtani (.304) | Los Angeles Angels P
9. Bo Bichette (.303) | Toronto Blue Jays IF
10. Bryce Harper (.292) | Philadelphia Phillies IF
11. Michael Harris II (.289) | Atlanta Braves OF
12. Masataka Yoshida (.288) | Boston Red Sox OF
13. William Contreras (.288) | Milwaukee Brewers C
14. Corbin Carroll (.288) | Arizona Diamondbacks OF
15. Nico Hoerner (.285) | Chicago Cubs IF
16. Julio Rodríguez (.284) | Seattle Mariners OF
17. Seiya Suzuki (.283) | Chicago Cubs OF
18. Xander Bogaerts (.282) | San Diego Padres IF
19. Austin Riley (.282) | Atlanta Braves IF
20. Bryson Stott (.281) | Philadelphia Phillies IF
This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.
Kyle Schwarber did something that's only been done 11 other times in MLB history | Stats That Will Blow Your Mind
