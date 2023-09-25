MLB

2023 MLB batting average leaders

Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins leads both leagues with .353 batting average

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 23: Luis Arraez #3 of the Miami Marlins reacts to hitting a pop fly during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot park on September 23, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
1. Luis Arraez (.353) | Miami Marlins IF

2. Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336) | Atlanta Braves OF

3. Corey Seager (.333) | Texas Rangers IF

4. Freddie Freeman (.332) | Los Angeles Dodgers IF

5. Yandy Díaz (.328) | Tampa Bay Rays IF

6. Mookie Betts (.309) | Los Angeles Dodgers OF

7. Cody Bellinger (.305) | Chicago Cubs IF

8. Shohei Ohtani (.304) | Los Angeles Angels P

9. Bo Bichette (.303) | Toronto Blue Jays IF

10. Bryce Harper (.292) | Philadelphia Phillies IF

11. Michael Harris II (.289) | Atlanta Braves OF

12. Masataka Yoshida (.288) | Boston Red Sox OF

13. William Contreras (.288) | Milwaukee Brewers C

14. Corbin Carroll (.288) | Arizona Diamondbacks OF

15. Nico Hoerner (.285) | Chicago Cubs IF

16. Julio Rodríguez (.284) | Seattle Mariners OF

17. Seiya Suzuki (.283) | Chicago Cubs OF

18. Xander Bogaerts (.282) | San Diego Padres IF

19. Austin Riley (.282) | Atlanta Braves IF

20. Bryson Stott (.281) | Philadelphia Phillies IF

