2023 MLB HR leaders

1. Matt Olson (53) | Atlanta Braves IF
2. Kyle Schwarber (45) | Philadelphia Phillies OF
3. Pete Alonso (45) | New York Mets IF
4. Shohei Ohtani (44) | Los Angeles Angels DH
5. Mookie Betts (39) | Los Angeles Dodgers OF
6. Ronald Acuña Jr. (39) | Atlanta Braves OF
7. Luis Robert Jr. (37) | Chicago White Sox OF
8. Max Muncy (36) | Los Angeles Dodgers IF
9. Jorge Soler (36) | Miami Marlins DH
10. Austin Riley (36) | Atlanta Braves IF
This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.
Watch
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
Share