2023 MLB HR leaders

1. Matt Olson (53) | Atlanta Braves IF

2. Kyle Schwarber (45) | Philadelphia Phillies OF

3. Pete Alonso (45) | New York Mets IF

4. Shohei Ohtani (44) | Los Angeles Angels DH

5. Mookie Betts (39) | Los Angeles Dodgers OF

6. Ronald Acuña Jr. (39) | Atlanta Braves OF

7. Luis Robert Jr. (37) | Chicago White Sox OF

8. Max Muncy (36) | Los Angeles Dodgers IF

9. Jorge Soler (36) | Miami Marlins DH

10. Austin Riley (36) | Atlanta Braves IF

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.