2023 MLB RBI leaders

Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson leads both leagues

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
1. Matt Olson (132) | Atlanta Braves IF

2. Pete Alonso (114) | New York Mets IF

3. Kyle Tucker (108) | Houston Astros OF

4. Mookie Betts (103) | Los Angeles Dodgers OF

5. Nick Castellanos (103) | Philadelphia Phillies OF

6. Ozzie Albies (103) | Atlanta Braves IF

7. Max Muncy (102) | Los Angeles Dodgers IF

8. Adolis García (102) | Texas Rangers OF

9. Juan Soto (101) | San Diego Padres OF

10. Julio Rodríguez (100) | Seattle Mariners OF

