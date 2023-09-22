2023 MLB RBI leaders

1. Matt Olson (132) | Atlanta Braves IF

2. Pete Alonso (114) | New York Mets IF

3. Kyle Tucker (108) | Houston Astros OF

4. Mookie Betts (103) | Los Angeles Dodgers OF

5. Nick Castellanos (103) | Philadelphia Phillies OF

6. Ozzie Albies (103) | Atlanta Braves IF

7. Max Muncy (102) | Los Angeles Dodgers IF

8. Adolis García (102) | Texas Rangers OF

9. Juan Soto (101) | San Diego Padres OF

10. Julio Rodríguez (100) | Seattle Mariners OF

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.