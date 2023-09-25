2023 MLB saves leaders

1. Emmanuel Clase (42) | Cleveland Guardians P

2. Camilo Doval (38) | San Francisco Giants P

3. Alexis Díaz (37) | Cincinnati Reds P

4. David Bednar (37) | Pittsburgh Pirates P

5. Jordan Romano (36) | Toronto Blue Jays P

6. Devin Williams (35) | Milwaukee Brewers P

7. Paul Sewald (33) | Arizona Diamondbacks P

8. Félix Bautista (33) | Baltimore Orioles P

9. Carlos Estévez (31) | Los Angeles Angels P

10. Josh Hader (31) | San Diego Padres P

11. Raisel Iglesias (30) | Atlanta Braves P

12. Ryan Pressly (30) | Houston Astros P

13. Kenley Jansen (29) | Boston Red Sox P

14. Jhoan Duran (27) | Minnesota Twins P

15. Kyle Finnegan (27) | Washington Nationals P

16. Alex Lange (25) | Detroit Tigers P

17. Pete Fairbanks (24) | Tampa Bay Rays P

18. Evan Phillips (23) | Los Angeles Dodgers P

19. Craig Kimbrel (23) | Philadelphia Phillies P

20. Adbert Alzolay (22) | Chicago Cubs P

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.