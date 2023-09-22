2023 MLB SB leaders

1. Ronald Acuña Jr. (68) | Atlanta Braves OF
2. Esteury Ruiz (61) | Oakland Athletics OF
3. Corbin Carroll (50) | Arizona Diamondbacks OF
4. Bobby Witt Jr. (48) | Kansas City Royals IF
5. CJ Abrams (42) | Washington Nationals IF
6. Nico Hoerner (41) | Chicago Cubs IF
7. Julio Rodríguez (36) | Seattle Mariners OF
8. Ha-Seong Kim (36) | San Diego Padres IF
9. Willi Castro (32) | Minnesota Twins OF
10. Josh Lowe (31) | Tampa Bay Rays OF
This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.
