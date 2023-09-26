2023 NFL interceptions leaders

1. Jordan Whitehead (3) | New York Jets SAF

2. Jessie Bates III (3) | Atlanta Falcons SAF

3. Terrel Bernard (2) | Buffalo Bills LB

4. Matt Milano (2) | Buffalo Bills LB

5. Logan Wilson (2) | Cincinnati Bengals LB

6. Levi Wallace (2) | Pittsburgh Steelers CB

7. Christian Izien (2) | Tampa Bay Buccaneers SAF

8. Talanoa Hufanga (2) | San Francisco 49ers SAF

9. Kareem Jackson (1) | Denver Broncos SAF

10. Kenneth Murray Jr. (1) | Los Angeles Chargers LB

11. J.C. Jackson (1) | Los Angeles Chargers CB

12. Mike Edwards (1) | Kansas City Chiefs SAF

13. Tre'Davious White (1) | Buffalo Bills CB

14. A.J. Epenesa (1) | Buffalo Bills DE

15. Micah Hyde (1) | Buffalo Bills SAF

16. Emmanuel Ogbah (1) | Miami Dolphins DE

17. Xavien Howard (1) | Miami Dolphins CB

18. Christian Gonzalez (1) | New England Patriots CB

19. Tony Brown (1) | Indianapolis Colts CB

20. Andre Cisco (1) | Jacksonville Jaguars SAF

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.