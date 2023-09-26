2023 NFL interceptions leaders

1. Jordan Whitehead (3) | New York Jets SAF
2. Jessie Bates III (3) | Atlanta Falcons SAF
3. Terrel Bernard (2) | Buffalo Bills LB
4. Matt Milano (2) | Buffalo Bills LB
5. Logan Wilson (2) | Cincinnati Bengals LB
6. Levi Wallace (2) | Pittsburgh Steelers CB
7. Christian Izien (2) | Tampa Bay Buccaneers SAF
8. Talanoa Hufanga (2) | San Francisco 49ers SAF
9. Kareem Jackson (1) | Denver Broncos SAF
10. Kenneth Murray Jr. (1) | Los Angeles Chargers LB
11. J.C. Jackson (1) | Los Angeles Chargers CB
12. Mike Edwards (1) | Kansas City Chiefs SAF
13. Tre'Davious White (1) | Buffalo Bills CB
14. A.J. Epenesa (1) | Buffalo Bills DE
15. Micah Hyde (1) | Buffalo Bills SAF
16. Emmanuel Ogbah (1) | Miami Dolphins DE
17. Xavien Howard (1) | Miami Dolphins CB
18. Christian Gonzalez (1) | New England Patriots CB
19. Tony Brown (1) | Indianapolis Colts CB
20. Andre Cisco (1) | Jacksonville Jaguars SAF
This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.
