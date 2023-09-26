NFL

2023 NFL rushing yards leaders

Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers leads the NFL with 353 rushing yards

By
Deadspin Bot
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers watches the game between the Arizona Wildcats and Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)
STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers watches the game between the Arizona Wildcats and Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)
Image: Getty Images (Getty Images)

1. Christian McCaffrey (353) | San Francisco 49ers RB

2. D'Andre Swift (308) | Philadelphia Eagles RB

3. James Cook (267) | Buffalo Bills RB

4. James Conner (266) | Arizona Cardinals RB

5. Tony Pollard (264) | Dallas Cowboys RB

6. Raheem Mostert (24) | Miami Dolphins RB

7. Brian Robinson (216) | Washington Commanders RB

8. Bijan Robinson (213) | Atlanta Falcons RB

9. Zack Moss (21) | Indianapolis Colts RB

10. De'Von Achane (208) | Miami Dolphins RB

11. Travis Etienne Jr. (205) | Jacksonville Jaguars RB

12. Kenneth Walker III (204) | Seattle Seahawks RB

13. Lamar Jackson (193) | Baltimore Ravens QB

14. Joe Mixon (18) | Cincinnati Bengals RB

15. Nick Chubb (17) | Cleveland Browns RB

16. Derrick Henry (163) | Tennessee Titans RB

17. Jerome Ford (16) | Cleveland Browns RB

18. Isiah Pacheco (155) | Kansas City Chiefs RB

19. Alexander Mattison (155) | Minnesota Vikings RB

20. Breece Hall (154) | New York Jets RB

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023