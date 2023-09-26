2023 NFL rushing yards leaders

1. Christian McCaffrey (353) | San Francisco 49ers RB
2. D'Andre Swift (308) | Philadelphia Eagles RB
3. James Cook (267) | Buffalo Bills RB
4. James Conner (266) | Arizona Cardinals RB
5. Tony Pollard (264) | Dallas Cowboys RB
6. Raheem Mostert (24) | Miami Dolphins RB
7. Brian Robinson (216) | Washington Commanders RB
8. Bijan Robinson (213) | Atlanta Falcons RB
9. Zack Moss (21) | Indianapolis Colts RB
10. De'Von Achane (208) | Miami Dolphins RB
11. Travis Etienne Jr. (205) | Jacksonville Jaguars RB
12. Kenneth Walker III (204) | Seattle Seahawks RB
13. Lamar Jackson (193) | Baltimore Ravens QB
14. Joe Mixon (18) | Cincinnati Bengals RB
15. Nick Chubb (17) | Cleveland Browns RB
16. Derrick Henry (163) | Tennessee Titans RB
17. Jerome Ford (16) | Cleveland Browns RB
18. Isiah Pacheco (155) | Kansas City Chiefs RB
19. Alexander Mattison (155) | Minnesota Vikings RB
20. Breece Hall (154) | New York Jets RB
This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.
