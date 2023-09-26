2023 NFL rushing yards leaders

1. Christian McCaffrey (353) | San Francisco 49ers RB

2. D'Andre Swift (308) | Philadelphia Eagles RB

3. James Cook (267) | Buffalo Bills RB

4. James Conner (266) | Arizona Cardinals RB

5. Tony Pollard (264) | Dallas Cowboys RB

6. Raheem Mostert (24) | Miami Dolphins RB

7. Brian Robinson (216) | Washington Commanders RB

8. Bijan Robinson (213) | Atlanta Falcons RB

9. Zack Moss (21) | Indianapolis Colts RB

10. De'Von Achane (208) | Miami Dolphins RB

11. Travis Etienne Jr. (205) | Jacksonville Jaguars RB

12. Kenneth Walker III (204) | Seattle Seahawks RB

13. Lamar Jackson (193) | Baltimore Ravens QB

14. Joe Mixon (18) | Cincinnati Bengals RB

15. Nick Chubb (17) | Cleveland Browns RB

16. Derrick Henry (163) | Tennessee Titans RB

17. Jerome Ford (16) | Cleveland Browns RB

18. Isiah Pacheco (155) | Kansas City Chiefs RB

19. Alexander Mattison (155) | Minnesota Vikings RB

20. Breece Hall (154) | New York Jets RB

