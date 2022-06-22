Steph Curry isn’t your average, ordinary, everyday basketball player. What a hot take from me, right? Sizzling! I had to put my keyboard in an ice bath after typing out those words. He’s the greatest shooter of all time. He’s arguably a top-10 player all-time and cemented his legacy with a fourth NBA title and first Finals MVP last week. He’s also the second-best actor in those NBA State Farm commercials. Respect to Chris Paul.

Steph Curry isn’t Top 10 All Time... Or is he? | The Weigh In

The thing is that Curry was already all of these things three years ago. Sure, his fourth NBA title and first Finals MVP adds to his case for top-10 status, but even prior, Curry was still just outside, if not in, most people’s top-10 lists. He was ranked 16th on ESPN’s 75th anniversary team this year. Bleacher Report ranked him 10th in 2019. Basically, he’s been a considered a legend since long before June 16, 2022. At least, that’s the case for everybody outside of Davidson college, Curry’s alma mater.

Despite being the NBA’s greatest shooter ever, despite being the all-time leader in three-point buckets, despite revolutionizing the game of basketball, despite four titles, despite two MVPs (one of them unanimous), despite leading Davidson to its best NCAA tournament finish since 1969, the North Carolina school had given Steph the cold shoulder since he joined the NBA. Only now is Davidson honoring one of its greatest athletes ever by inducting him into the school’s Hall of Fame.

He’s also getting a mini-graduation ceremony, and they are retiring his jersey, but those make sense given the timeframe of Curry’s graduation (finished his degree in spring 2022), but how in the world is he not a member of the school’s Hall of Fame? How?!

I mean, looking at the people who have been inducted to the school’s Hall of Fame, I guess it makes sense. The most recent student-athlete to be inducted was Brenna Burns Maddox, class of ‘08. Curry left Davidson a year later. By that degree, sure. Was it still too long in my opinion? Absolutely! He was the first-ever (and is still the only) unanimous MVP. That was back in 2016! How did that not immediately make Curry “Davidson Hall of Fame-worthy”? There were people who thought Curry was already a sure-fire NBA Hall of Famer by the time he accomplished that feat!

If the answer to any of those questions above is just “not enough time has passed.” Sorry, I need something better. Supposedly, there is a requirement to be a Davidson grad for the Hall of Fame. However, in their most recent batch of inductees, they included John Kilgo, who not only never played a sport for Davidson, but never went to school there in the first place. He’s a historic figure in Davidson lore as the school’s first Sports Information Director, but he never graduated from the university. That said, there has never been an athlete in Davidson history to be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame without having graduated.

Curry is one of the most influential athletic figures of the 2010s. He’s changed the way kids play pick-up basketball forever. He changed the way NBA teams build their rosters. Hell! Just a quick Google search of “Davidson College most famous alumni” gives you a result that ranks Curry as the top option ahead of former President Woodrow Wilson. HE’S A MORE FAMOUS ALUM THAN A FORMER PRESIDENT! Let that sink in.

Curry is worthy of the Davidson Hall of Fame on name alone. Yeah, it’s about damn time he got his due. It was about damn time five years ago!