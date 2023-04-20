Top 10 sports figures we’d like to celebrate 4/20 with

There’s something communal about smoking weed. Whether at a bar or house party, one of my favorite parts of any evening of imbibing is sneaking off to an inconspicuous alley and passing around a joint while cracking jokes, coughing, and getting that perfect head rush before re-entering the foray dazed, and red-eyed.

While vape pens have only slightly ruined the smokers’ circle, I expect a resurgence once half of Gen Z cops have throat cancer. Not sure why I shouted at that cloud, but it could be that my head is constantly in the clouds, thus making me prone to distractions, and spats of paranoia.

Oh, now I remember why I mentioned sharing a few trees with my friends — it’s not a token holiday but rather the token holiday, and I thought it’d be a good idea to share the weed head’s equivalent of an ideal dinner party or golf foursome.

However, before I begin, I’m told I need to issue a disclaimer to avoid any legal issues. I have no evidence that anybody on this list smokes weed (and some of the jokes are specifically that these people need a little THC in their life). The names mentioned are purely based on speculation and my lengthy history of getting toasted. Takes one to know one, right?

So, without further claptrap, here are the sports figures I’d like to get high with, or just get high.