It’s been 25 years since Tiger Woods walked onto Augusta National and shocked the world with a record-breaking Masters win at the age of 21. It’s been three years since he won his comeback Masters, and just over one year since he was in a car accident that nearly killed him. The ability to walk again wasn’t assured after the crash, let alone the possibility of returning to the sport, but Woods announced today that he plans to play the 2022 Masters — and he’s playing to win.



The five-time green jacket winner told the press repeatedly not to expect a quick recovery, but if Woods is in fact able to play all four rounds at Augusta this weekend, it will no doubt go down as one of the most miraculous comebacks in sports history, regardless of the results. Enormous crowds have gathered simply to watch his practice rounds this week, so we can only imagine the hype when he steps back out on the course to compete.

Less than 48 hours out from Tiger’s 10:34 EST tee time on Thursday, we take a look back at his best moments from his Masters wins over the past two and a half decades.