Any rational Trail Blazers fan would avoid watching the team right now. Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, and Anfernee Simons are all injured. ESPN.com’s promotion for its Portland-Golden State matchup Wednesday is a “Top five Lillard trades they’d love to see” article, and a clip of Stephen A. Smith somberly complaining about how he can’t convince Lillard to give up on the city of Portland to go to New York. (The actual game broadcast will probably follow a similar, nauseating theme.)



For research purposes, I tried to watch as much of the SAS clip as I could, but had to turn it off because I’m not a masochist. I could’ve read the trade piece that’s behind the ESPN+ wall because we get access to stuff like that through work, but that seems like a lot of Slack-ing just to end up annoyed when the five teams are predictably the Lakers, Clippers, 76ers, Knicks and Nets.

However, NBA Twitter demands blood! All small market teams must be sacrificed at the altar of super teams in order to secure the matchup that was promised! The rapture is here! Lillard must be traded, and I must come up with destinations!

Well, scream loud enough for something, and you’ll get it. Here you go, you hyenas, five dream destinations for Lillard.