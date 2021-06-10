A 12-team playoff won’t change the fact that the same schools win every year

Clemson and Alabama are two of the four teams that have dominated the CFP landscape. That’s not likely to change in an expanded format. Photo : AP

Well, ladies and gentlemen, it looks like a 12-team college football playoff format could be on the horizon.

Advertisement

The College Football Playoff’s working group, which consists of SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson and Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick, is expected to release a recommendation for an expanded playoff format.

It’s an interesting idea that will create more playoff football for teams across division one which could be entertaining. It will also likely create more money for schools and conferences.

But let’s not kid ourselves here, it’s not going to fix parity in college football like many have been brainwashed to believe. The schools and playoff organizers want you to think this is about parity and everyone getting a shot, when in actuality it’s more centered around generating extra money in a sport that refuses to pay for its labor.

I’m not even mad that the playoff organizers and schools are reaching for more money, I just wish they would come out and say that and then pay their workers accordingly. But they won’t, especially with NIL on the rise.

If you want to fix parity in college football, you have to make stricter rules on recruiting so that every 5-star athlete can’t attend Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, or Oklahoma, who have dominated the current four-team format. Out of the 28 spots available in the playoff since 2014, those schools have accounted for 20.

Advertisement

But the NCAA can’t limit recruiting and restrict where these 5-star athletes choose to go play, so they’re stuck between a rock and hard place. And their solution is just to add more games, when in actuality what we will continue to see is the same schools consistently making it to the “Final Four” every year... again.

You want to know why? Because they still have the best players on the field 9 out of 10 times. If you want evidence of this, just look at the majority of 1-seed versus 4-seed games that we’ve had in the college football playoff since 2014. Most of these matchups have been duds because, in a typical college football season, there are not four teams good enough to win a national title. And there definitely won’t be 12.

Advertisement

In addition, the NCAA is now introducing the possibility of more injuries to student-athletes, because they may have to go out there and play more games in a sport that’s already violent.

If this passes, it likely won’t achieve the goals that the playoff organizers and schools say it will. But we know what the real motive is here.

Advertisement

Luckily for the fans, this could give us some more entertaining playoff games but it likely won’t change the overall outcome. You’ll see that the traditional best teams with the best talent win.

It’s that simple. But hey we’ll see how this goes.