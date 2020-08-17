A Brief History of Athletes at the Democratic National Convention

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Photo : ( Getty Images )

The Democratic National Convention starts tonight in a way reminiscent of televised live pro sports. There will be no crowd, cheers may be artificial, and personal bubbles — instead of congregating in Milwaukee — will be used to keep everyone safe.



The convention will look a lot different this year, obviously. Not just because of where the speakers will be speaking, but who the speakers will be.

Celebrities, artists, and even athletes, have spoken at the convention. This year former Tennessee Titan and current congressman Colin Allred will address the nation.

Here are a few other athletes who have made appearances over the years: