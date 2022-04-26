As gunshots rang out near a recent Little League game in North Charleston, S.C., every kid in sight knew how to act immediately. The game was no longer important. Get down and wait until the adults around them have deemed it’s safe to get up from sprawling on the ground. And try to stay alive.



Advertisement

The shooting occurred Monday night, according to WCSC, with eyewitnesses reporting multiple cars pulling into a nearby parking lot and their occupants beginning to fight before the gunfire broke out. The video was reportedly taken by the pitcher’s father, Blake Ferguson. Thankfully, no injuries were reported from the incident and a police investigation is underway.

In the video, you can hear around 50 gunshots while seeing kids running off screen and crouching on the ground. Parents can be heard frantically directing the children around them to “Get off the field!” and “Crawl that way!” to avoid any gunfire. After the shooting ended, multiple parents’ vehicles had been struck by bullets.

“Several youth baseball games were underway when this incident occurred. This incident tonight had nothing to do with the park, youth athletes, parents or coaches. Thankfully no injuries were reported,” North Charleston police spokesperson Harve Jacobs told WMBF.

G/O Media may get a commission 63% Off JBL Live 300 True Wireless Headphones Sounds good

Have up to 20 hours of battery life and can be used in multiple different listening modes to make you as aware as you want to be of your surroundings. Buy for $55 at Amazon

This December will mark 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, ushering in an era where America’s youth has grown accustomed to mass shooting readiness. That’s opposed to having those incidents where innocent lives can be lost happening less frequently.

That emotional trauma is the price kids have to pay because of America’s loose gun laws, where the shooting in South Carolina will be far from an isolated occurrence. North Charleston Police planned to meet with city employees to come up with a safety plan “to ensure that our city’s youth can feel safe when playing on our parks and playgrounds,” Jacobs said, per WMBF.