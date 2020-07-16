A History of Athletes Turned Politicians

Former Governors Jesse ‘The Body” Ventura, a one-time pro wrestler, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who got his start as a bodybuilder. Photo : ( Getty Images )

Sports and politics are two worlds that have always been intertwined. Moses Fleetwood Walker’s first game with the Toledo Blue Stockings pushed him to become the first Black player in Major League baseball — 63 years before Jackie Robinson — but that didn’t come without a hard-fought battle and push to get him on the field.



Sports figures have also used their platform to push off-the-field matters of politics. From Olympians Tommie Smith and John Carlos, to the Detroit Tigers’ Willie Horton, to Muhummad Ali, to Colin Kaepernick, all of these athletes during their prime engaged in their respective protests to put pressure on their leagues — and on the public — to wake up and pay attention to vital causes.

Many athletes have also used their platform and celebrity to enter the political arena.

The latest example is former Auburn Head football coach Tommy Tuberville, who notched a victory this week against former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a Republican Alabama U.S. Senate primary.

Here’s a look at other sports figures to win elected office.