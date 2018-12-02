Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

A.J. Green was forced to leave the Bengals’ game against the Broncos on Sunday after suffering a non-contact foot injury early in the second quarter. Green began to attempt a double-move at the start of the play and went down when he realized something was wrong with his foot. The receiver had to be taken off the field in a cart and was reportedly in tears as he was taken back into the locker room.



This injury comes days after Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton was placed on IR after getting surgery to repair a torn ligament in the thumb on his throwing hand. We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

Update (2:54 p.m. ET): The injury appears to be from Green’s toe.