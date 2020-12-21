A new COVID-19 strand could be on the way as college football is determined to play meaningless bowl games

This year’s Rose Bowl… won’t even be played at the Rose Bowl.

Image : Getty Images

This is the part where you laugh to keep from crying. Because despite the internal struggle, it has been for many of us to enjoy sports during these times, there comes a point where you just have to throw up your hands and wave the white flag.



This is that moment.

College football’s bowl season starts today, as unpaid teenagers are about to play even more meaningless games.

Outside of the College Football Playoffs that will determine a national champion, the rest of the sport should be shut down. These players and coaches should be at home with their families, not in empty stadiums giving us something to have on the TV serving as background noise. All of this is happening as the Associated Press is reporting that in Britain and South Africa there are new strains of the coronavirus that “seem to spread more easily.”

According to USA Today Sports, here’s the list of game:

Graphic : USA Today Sports

One team you didn’t see on that list is Army (9-2), as their bowl game got canceled when the Independence Bowl decided to shut things down. This year’s bowl slate features 20 schools with fewer than six wins, as well as 10 schools with losing records. The annual schedule usually features 43 games, but this year’s version will only have 29, as 541 of the scheduled 674 college football games were played this past season, according to Axios.



Yet unpaid college players are about to suit up in these meaningless games, while the pros that get paid are themselves having issues playing through a pandemic.

“I am not sure. I am just getting over a coughing fit from the locker room earlier,” Myles Garrett said after the Browns’ win over the Giants on Sunday Night Football. “Taking those deep big breaths are tough right now with the shortness of breath and that turning into a cough or getting choked up. You just have to find a way. . . . Hopefully, if we make it to the playoffs, I can try to get myself to as close to 100 percent as possible.”

Garrett missed two weeks earlier in the season due to covid.

“It’s bound to affect your lungs, and I feel like I need those to be out there and give my full effort,” he explained. “It is hard to make a move or do something that you know is going to expend a lot of energy, knowing that you have to do it again the next play and the next play. It kind of throws off what I am doing, but just have to go out there and make it happen.”

A few weeks ago, Larry Fitzgerald returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list and revealed that he lost nine pounds and was still without his sense of taste and smell.

The man even updated his will.

We’ve got to do so much better.

(facepalm)