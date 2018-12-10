Irredeemable Vikings fan and beloved voice of Deadspin Drew Magary has been moved to the injured reserve list after an accident last week. He is receiving the best possible care, is surrounded by his family and friends, and is doing well under the circumstances. We miss his randomly capitalized exuberant tweets and his Hater’s Guide To The Williams-Sonoma Catalog even more than you do, but we want to allow him the time he needs to recover without worrying about blogs, and the privacy to do so without us haranguing him. We love him and are rooting for him, and we can’t wait to announce that he’s been designated to return. Feel free to use the comments to send him good thoughts and Kirk Cousins GIFs.

