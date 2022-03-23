Let’s pour one out for the lost souls of the 2021-22 NBA season. This season was a void on their resumes for a select few stars. An entire missed season can be an opportunity to step back, reevaluate and return for a bounce-back campaign. Or they can smack into the 2023 season like porcelain against the asphalt. There are countless directions for these wounded stars to go from this fork in the road. It’s impossible to predict how the human body will respond, but these guys are certified difference makers when healthy. They’re the ghosts of the regular season. Their teams feel them in spirit, but unfortunately not in tangible ways.
Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac was being pegged as a future Defensive Player of the Year candidate and perennial All-Defense squad member last time he played. When healthy, Isaac averaged 2.5 blocks a game while also averaging 1.6 steals and committing only 2.4 fouls in 30.9 minutes per game. Terrence Ross called him a “giraffe moving like a lion.” Then, Isaac suffered a bad sprain and bone bruise while driving to the basket on New Year’s Day against the Wizards. Isaac returned for the bubble and tore the ACL in his left knee on a drive to the basket in his second game.
After missing the entire 2020-21 season, Isaac was reportedly preparing to be ready for the start of the season. Now, 71 games later, Isaac has not logged a minute of play. On Tuesday, Isaac was shut down for the 2022 season after suffering a torn hamstring during the 18th month of his ACL rehab.
Isaac has been under the knife four times since Jan. 1, 2020, and played two games in that span. That’s a 2-to-1 ratio of surgeries to games played in the last 27 months. By the time Isaac has an opportunity to grace the floor and earn NBA minutes again, it will have been 34 months since his previous NBA competitive game. In the meantime, he’s spent his time burnishing a reputation as a Fox News pundit expounding on his strong anti-kneeling and anti-vaccine convictions. He’s even co-authoring a book with Ben Shapiro about faith and his unwillingness to support the national anthem. The Magic have been the wire-to-wire worst team in the league, but Isaac could have gone a long way towards giving them a degree of respectability on the court instead of humiliating them away from it.
Zion Williamson
It sounds simple to pinpoint Isaac’s paper-thin legs as the culprit, but injuries don’t discriminate by size. Zion Williamson’s tree trunk legs have been a ticking time bomb for years. The Hornets drafted Zion after purging themselves of the injury-riddled Anthony Davis-DeMarcus Cousins duo.
His violent dunks and bone-bruising physicality should be flooding emergency rooms with unsuspecting defenders. Instead, Zion’s body has betrayed him. The problematic aspect of Zion’s lost year is that there was no specific collision or twist of a joint that buried his third season. Fears still linger that the repeated impact of his weight collapsing onto his joints and bones will be detrimental to his long-term health. The Pelicans have hired specialists to fix Willamson’s gait, rested him on back-to-backs, and handled him with care, but every attempt to seal one crack becomes triage when another issue emerges.
Zion has all of the ingredients to be the pillar of a championship team. Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum have already begun stirring up a playoff jambalaya. But we won’t get a glimpse of how much progress Zion has made until next October, at the earliest.
The Pelicans superstar is entering a pivotal fourth season and while he’s been sidelined, Ja Morant has supplanted Zion in the memory banks of fans as the best player from the 2019 Draft. He may also have shown that he has the highest ceiling as well. Zion has a lot to prove in 2022.
Ben Simmons
It’s been a month after he was traded to Brooklyn and maybe we owe him an apology. There was a widespread belief that Simmons’ unwillingness to play until now was his way of shielding himself from the visceral anger of 76ers fans. On Monday, Steve Nash disclosed the details of Simmons’ herniated disk, which provided incontrovertible proof Simmons does have a spine after all. When asked about the possibility of surgery, Nash dismissed the possibility of conversations relating to that option, stating, “not by me. I don’t think so.” Notably, Nash was just as confident that James Harden wouldn’t be traded at the deadline.
Initially, Simmons cited emotional issues as the source of his refusal to play for the 76ers. However, complaints about his ailing back originated on Oct. 21, when he informed the team of his back tightness and then left the team facility. However, the 76ers cleared him to play, which led many to presume that this was merely his way of keeping the pressure on Philadelphia to trade him.
Simmons’ back tightness was never discussed again. Perhaps the Nets should have been listening. The 76ers were experts at troubleshooting Simmons’ ongoing back issues. In addition to his herniated disk, the former 76er developed a nerve impingement in his lower back in February 2020. Simmons is running out of time to get into a rhythm with his new teammates or get back into basketball shape with time winding down in the regular season.
His injury will have a significant domino effect on how the 2022 postseason pans out. Simmons’ versatility, defensive instincts and rebounding are sorely needed on a Nets team that has relied heavily on Durant (and Kyrie on the road) carrying the Nets in shootouts. Their gelatinous defense is one of the reasons they’ve been slotted into the play-in game since February.
James Wiseman
Golden State big James Wiseman needed this season more than anyone else, including Klay, on the Warriors roster. At least they had Jordan Poole to provide a Klay substitute. Golden State’s interminable search for a true big was supposed to end with Wiseman, and the former No. 2 overall pick was expected to be Golden State’s DeAndre Ayton. His rookie season was a montage of Wiseman’s Marvel superhero mix of size and athleticism, inconsistent play, and poor instincts on the defensive end.
Expectations were high for Wiseman’s second season. Wiseman will turn 21, but the demise of his sophomore campaign was entirely unexpected. He underwent meniscus surgery in April 2021, and was due back before the New Year. Surgeons performed an additional arthroscopic surgery done in December.
A glimmer of hope emerged when Wiseman was sent to the G-League affiliate in Santa Cruz where he averaged 17.3 points and 9.7 rebounds. However, this week’s swelling in Wiseman’s knee required the Warriors to pull the plug on his 2022 regular season, leaving his postseason participation in doubt. In situational matchups against a big body like Ayton, Embiid Wiseman would be a valuable asset for the Warriors to have at their disposal. Wiseman is a testament to the idea that even minor surgery is no such thing.
This is technically the third consecutive season that Wiseman hasn’t finished in the lineup since high school after leaving Memphis during an NCAA inquiry. If there’s one upside for Warriors fans and Wiseman to look to, Joel Embiid and Kristaps Porzingis are the last two promising big men who’ve missed entire seasons.
Jamal Murray
Jamal Murray established himself as one of the next three-level scorers until tearing the ACL in his left knee last April. Murray’s absence has robbed Denver’s 3-headed offensive chimera of one of its deadliest shooters. The threat of Murray rejoining the Nuggets has loomed over their season for months, but head coach Michael Malone announced that the Nuggets guard’s return was not close, which brought the Mile High City down a few 100 feet in altitude.
Without Murray, Nikola Jokic has upped his production, but the collective doesn’t reach the same heights; Their offensive rating in clutch time has dipped from 116 .1 in 2021 to 110.4 during the Murray-less season. Murray Watch will continue into the postseason, but his potential return is unlikely to be a spark given that he’ll be on a minutes restriction and due to Michael Porter Jr.’s
Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard is the Patron Saint of “F The Regular Season.” The two-team Defensive Player of the Year has missed over a third of his career games, but Clippers fans can take solace in knowing that he did not ghost them as he did to Pop and Co. in San Antonio. Leonard has essentially missed two seasons in his prime that could have ended in championships. The playoffs are still a possibility, but Leonard plays on his own terms and keeps things close to the vest.
Leonard’s initially left everyone in the dark when he missed Game 5 of the Conference Semifinals Finals with a “knee sprain.” He waited over a month to have his partially torn ACL repaired so that specialists could determine if the knee would stabilize on its own without surgery. Unfortunately, that lost time may be what keeps him from pursuing a championship to the Clippers. The Clippers have kept the window open for Leonard (and Paul George) to debut in the playoffs, but this also feels like a cosmic plot to let Clippers faithful down again. The keen eyes focused on Leonard Watch 2022 will closely resemble 2012’s melodramatic Derrick Rose Watch.
