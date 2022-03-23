Jonathan Isaac

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac was being pegged as a future Defensive Player of the Year candidate and perennial All-Defense squad member last time he played. When healthy, Isaac averaged 2.5 blocks a game while also averaging 1.6 steals and committing only 2.4 fouls in 30.9 minutes per game. Terrence Ross called him a “giraffe moving like a lion.” Then, Isaac suffered a bad sprain and bone bruise while driving to the basket on New Year’s Day against the Wizards. Isaac returned for the bubble and tore the ACL in his left knee on a drive to the basket in his second game.

After missing the entire 2020-21 season, Isaac was reportedly preparing to be ready for the start of the season. Now, 71 games later, Isaac has not logged a minute of play. On Tuesday, Isaac was shut down for the 2022 season after suffering a torn hamstring during the 18th month of his ACL rehab.

Isaac has been under the knife four times since Jan. 1, 2020, and played two games in that span. That’s a 2-to-1 ratio of surgeries to games played in the last 27 months. By the time Isaac has an opportunity to grace the floor and earn NBA minutes again, it will have been 34 months since his previous NBA competitive game. In the meantime, he’s spent his time burnishing a reputation as a Fox News pundit expounding on his strong anti-kneeling and anti-vaccine convictions. He’s even co-authoring a book with Ben Shapiro about faith and his unwillingness to support the national anthem. The Magic have been the wire-to-wire worst team in the league, but Isaac could have gone a long way towards giving them a degree of respectability on the court instead of humiliating them away from it.

