Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Aaron Boone did not make it very far into in this afternoon’s Rays-Yankees game. In just the second inning, umpire Brennan Miller had apparently been a bad enough job calling balls and strikes by Boone’s measure that he stormed out of his dugout and absolutely ripped into Miller. Brett Gardner had just struck out on a called third strike, and Boone let Miller have it so as to protect Gardner, who was going wild with a bat in the dugout.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Field mics picked up Boone’s rant (an enhanced up version can be found here), which was incredible.



Advertisement

Boone yelled to Miller, “My guys are fucking savages in that fucking box right? And you’re having a real piece-of-shit start to this game. I feel bad for you, but fucking get better. That guy is a good pitcher, but our guys are fucking savages in that box. Our guys are savages in that fucking box. Tighten it up right now, okay? Tighten this shit up.”

Miller missed a number of calls, and an early miss low prompted Gary Sanchez to stand up and tell him he was wrong.