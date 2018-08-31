Photo: Kelvin Kuo (AP)

After playing the first four years of his career on a shitty rookie contract, after two consecutive lengthy offseason holdouts, and after becoming the best defensive tackle in football, Aaron Donald has finally convinced the Rams to pay him.



Multiple reports indicate that a deal has been reached, and that Donald will be getting $87 million in guaranteed money:

That’s the more guaranteed money than any non-QB (Von Miller has the next highest number for a defensive player with $70 million), and the fourth-highest guarantee on any contract in the league. This is all probably very interesting to Khalil Mack.