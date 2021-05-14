Aaron Jones’ twin brother is getting another shot to play in Green Bay

Fancy meeting you here ... Image : AP

Rookie mini-camp is an exciting time for all involved. It gives the new guys their first opportunity to strut their stuff in front of their coaches and teammates. Plus, it gives football-hungry fans something to talk about for a little over a week until we inevitably realize that the NFL season is still multiple months away. But one of the most fun traditions of rookie mini-camps is looking through all of the attendees and picking out the ones that we didn’t expect, but are more than happy to see.



Advertisement

An example of this can be found in the list of Green Bay Packers’ invitees:

Do you see it? Look closer. About halfway down the list is the name Alvin Jones, LB, Texas-El Paso — the twin brother of Green Bay’s Pro Bowl halfback, Aaron Jones.

Despite never being on the active roster, Jones does have a history with Green Bay. The Packers hosted Alvin Jones for a workout in the middle of last season. Alvin Jones has previously spent two years with the Baltimore Ravens, although the only place he could be found while with the team was on the injured reserve.

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

So, what are the odds that Alvin Jones earns a spot on the Green Bay roster? Considering all the circumstances, they’re probably not as low as you might think. For one, the Packers are in danger of losing starting quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams has also hinted at his own departure should Rodgers not return to Green Bay . Therefore, the Packers could try to give their other offensive star a reason to stay in town by signing his brother. Not to mention, the Packers are currently pretty light at the inside linebacker position. LILB Krys Barnes posted a 43.7 PFF grade with only 61 solo tackles in 2020, and the only inside linebacker from the team’s draft class is sixth-round selection Isaiah McDuffie out of Boston College.

Aaron and Alvin, both 26, have always been close. The twins shared rooms throughout their childhood and went on to become roommates at the University of Texas-El Paso. So, giving Alvin a chance is a good way to make Aaron happy (not the Jeopardy one; he’ll never be happy). While it remains unlikely that Alvin Jones ever suits up for a game with Green Bay — likely being limited to practice squad duties — it would be nice to see more brothers play alongside one another in the NFL. It’s not an unfamiliar sight, with six families having multiple siblings on the same team at the same time in the last twenty years. Currently, only the Watt brothers — Derek and T.J. — are on the same NFL roster. Although, former Seattle Seahawk Shaquem Griffin is expected to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, reuniting him with his brother Shaquill , who signed a multi-year deal with the Jags back in March.