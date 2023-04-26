Being escorted through the New York Jets practice complex, newly anointed quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn’t help, but notice the solitary Super Bowl III trophy preserved since Namath’s guarantee 54 years ago.

“I noticed walking in this morning that the Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely,” Rodgers noted during his introductory press conference.

It wasn’t as brash as Namath’s chest-puffing declaration, but for a franchise that’s carried the odor of defeat since before the turn of the millennium, that sort of wink-and-a-nod observation will do. Jets Nation is thirsting for a morsel of hope. Rodgers is the biggest acquisition since Tim Tebow was celebrated on the front page of New York tabloids over a decade ago.

Brett Favre said the right things before his only season as a Jet. Rodgers is a borderline Favre cover band. The best time to be a Jets fan is typically the off-season. The worst time is in January. Gang Green Nation hasn’t felt the NFL postseason’s interior since 2010, the longest drought of any franchise in all four major American professional sports.

In terms of momentous off-season occasions, Rodgers’ debut leads the field. Every quarterback has a positive outlook on 1st-and-10. Rodgers is getting paid to bring a Lombardi Trophy to town. The real test of Rodgers will occur when he gets to take the field as a Jet in a meaningful game for the first time,

The Jets were prudent enough to keep his introductory press conference short. New York media is hazardous to Rodgers’ well-being. For a struggling quarterback, the city can be a cage. For victors, the world is their oyster.



Can Aaron Rodgers lead the Jets to the Super Bowl?

Afterward, Rodgers spoke to SNY’s Jeane Coakley and doubled down by peering into the camera and sending the same message to the fanbase.



“I’m as hungry as you guys are. I know it’s been a long time since we’ve been in the playoffs and even longer since we’ve been in the Super Bowl, but I promise you I’m as hungry as you guys,” Rodgers declared.

If anything, he knows how to throw a hungry dog a bone. Throughout his introductory presser, Rodgers carried himself like a man driving a new car around. Just wait until he finds out the lingering issues, discovers that Joe Douglas isn’t a brilliant talent evaluator, and that his offensive line is a mesh cover.



With any luck, this will be the last time we hear from him in a long time. “Show don’t tell” should be his prime mandate this offseason.



The boilerplate quotes he rattled off the introductory press conference assembly line is meaningless. Actions speak louder.

