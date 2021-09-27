Packers vs. 49ers

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams saved the day for the Packers once again.



In a great game on Sunday Night, Jimmy Garoppolo took the 49ers down the field and scored a touchdown to take the lead with less than a minute to go. However, they left too much time for Rodgers, who made a couple of passes to Adams in the middle of the field. This allowed Mason Crosby to kick the 51-yard game-winner and allow the cheeseheads to steal this game.



Going into San Fran and beating a good 49ers team is nothing to scoff at. For a team that looked worse than a shopping addict’s credit score in Week 1 , the Packers have bounced back to prove that they are as legit as everyone thought they would be.



Green Bay can now be invited back into the conversation as one of the preeminent contenders in the NFC. Rodgers will play and so will Adams. If both can stay healthy, they’ll always give their team a chance to win. Not to mention Aaron Jones, whose versatility out of the backfield will be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses .



If the Packers’ D can play well enough to get crucial stops or force timely turnovers when the momentum of the game needs to shift, they’ll be able to make opponents sweat more than Michael Irvin under studio lights.



For the 49ers, the NFC West will make the road to prosperity extremely tough . But they are a good team, and they’ll have some things to say this season. I just don’t know if they are dynamic enough with Garoppolo to beat out the rest of the quarterbacks in the division who also have very good talent around them.



Don’t get me wrong, it’s not like Garoppolo was bad last night. Against 90 percent of the quarterbacks in this league, scoring a touchdown with 37 seconds left all but solidifies a win. But sadly with Garoppolo, that’s the point in his career that he’s at. He has to prove that he can beat the 10 percent of guys who can win a game in a situation like that, and not the 90 percent who can’t. When you look at it logically it seems like a crazy thing to say, but that’s Jimmy G’s reality and it’s the reality for the 49ers.



The Packers will have a higher ceiling moving forward than the 49ers, but these will both be good teams that will have a chance to make a playoff run.

