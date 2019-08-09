The Titans beat the Eagles 27-10 in a preseason NFL game in South Philadelphia last night, but the teams mostly played backups. The real action was outside the stadium!



This morning Philadelphia’s La’Cinda Trotter posted the above video to Twitter, tagging a few local journalists in the process. I wasn’t able to confirm it was from last night’s game, but one fan in attendance said Trotter must’ve walked by well into the scrap. My source said a vendor was hawking wares for “people watching the fight.” (Or, uh, there could’ve been more than one fight.)

It’s a 2-on-1 battle, with fans wearing Carson Wentz (11) and Jeremiah Trotter (54) jerseys taking on another dude. After a few punches, both Wentz and Trotter attempt to escape. Wentz appears to succeed, but Trotter is wrangled by security guards. Also, a bunch of narc dogs come into frame? Sure, why not.

Advertisement

But the worst part of the fight for our non-jersey wearing friend comes at the end. A second Carson Wentz (11) steps in, calls him a “dumbass,” slaps him and takes his hat.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

That’s pretty rough. Lose a 2-on-1 fight, then a third guy comes in to add insult to injury. At least there were cute dogs hanging out.