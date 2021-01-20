Actor Sean Patrick Flanery on how jiu-jitsu background inspired new film, 'Born A Champion'

Screenshot :



If you emerged from the seed of Sean Patrick Flanery, it is a must that you learn self-defense.



Just as if you’re going to learn math, how to read, and how to write, in the Emmy-winner’s household, the actor and third-degree jiu-jitsu blackbelt has established that you must be able to handle yourself in a self-defense situation.

Flanery, of The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles and The Boondocks Saints fame, caught up with us to discuss that, his love for jiu-jitsu, and his upcoming film Born A Champion, which co-stars Dennis Quaid, and Katrina Bowden, as well as UFC stars Edson Barboza, Renzo Gracie, and Mickey Gall.

Born A Champion is directed by Alex Ranarivelo, and Fla nery himself is credited as a writer and producer. The film will be released in select theaters, as well as digital and on-demand throughout the United States on Friday, January 22.