Actress Lori Loughlin & Husband Plead Guilty to Charges They Paid $500K To Get Daughters Into USC As Bogus Rowers

Actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli have pled guilty to taking part in a scam to get their daughters into USC. Photo : Getty

Lori Loughlin, best known for playing Aunt Becky on the popular sitcom Full House, and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, pled guilty to charges they paid $500,000 to get their two daughters accepted to the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits in a college admissions scam.



As part of her guilty plea, Loughlin will be sentenced to two months in prison, while Giannulli received a 5-month bid. Both are subject to court approval. The couple’s next court date has not yet been set.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case,” U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement.

In addition to jail time, Loughlin will pay a fine of $150,000 and do 100 hours of community service while Giannulli was slapped with a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. Both will be subject to two years of supervised release.

Despite fellow actress Felicity Huffman serving 11 days in prison back in October after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and paying $11,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores enhanced, Loughlin and Giannulli continued to profess their innocence . The couple’s decision to plead guilty c omes just weeks after a federal judge denied the couple’s motion to dismiss the charges against them . A trial date was originally set for October for both parties.

As of Thursday morning neither the couple nor their lawyer had commented on the plea agreement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.