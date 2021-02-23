Actress Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Jeopardy! nerd Aaron Rodgers

Image : Getty Images

It’s officially official.

Emmy-nominated actress Shailene Woodley and some guy named Aaron Rodgers, who supposedly plays football, are engaged. Woodley confirmed their relationship on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in an episode that aired on Monday night.

Woodley, the star of the Divergent series and 2014’s The Fault in Our Stars, said she and Rodgers have been engaged “for a while” now. Reports about their relationship started surfacing around the time Rodgers accepted the 2020 NFL MVP award. In his speech, he thanked his fiancée for her support, but at the time there was still speculation on whether Rodgers was talking about Woodley.

Woodley, 29, said she had never seen one football game before she met Rodgers, who is 37, and has still never been to a football game due to COVID restrictions.

“When we met I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know what kind of a football guy he was, “ said Woodley. “I don’t know him as a football guy, I know him as the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! ... that’s the dude I know.”

It’s refreshing that Woodley has no context on Rodgers as a football player, it’s always better to have someone that can see you for who you truly are and not be blinded by what you do.

The new NFL MVP will be looking to bounce back this season with Green Bay after a disappointing loss in the NFC Championship game to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Many have speculated about how much longer Rodgers still has left in Green Bay. The organization drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft and could have plans with the younger quarterback.