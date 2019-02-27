Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty)

NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested for disorderly conduct around 3:10 a.m. this morning at the Rising Star Casino, which sits on the Indiana-Kentucky border. Dearborn County (Indiana) officials booked him on disorderly conduct charges. According to arrest records, Jones will be held without bail on an out-of-county warrant until a court hearing Thursday in Ohio County where Rising Star is located.

According to a statement from the Indiana Gaming Commission, IGC agents were “called to investigate a patron for possibly cheating at a table game.” That patron was Jones, who allegedly became “combative” with IGC agents. The statement didn’t specify which game Jones was playing.

