Women’s Casino Battle Royale

Fels: Well, for one, with the rumors buzzing that AEW is going to bump up some of its debutants due to worries that future shows could be altered thanks to COVID and unvaccinated dummards, there’s every chance that Ruby Soho (FKA Ruby Riott) makes her first appearance here. AEW unveiling perhaps their biggest women’s signing on what would have been the pre-show before the Andrade-Pac cancellation is sadly perfect, given how they’ve handled the women’s division for their existence. But I’m going to choose to be more happy that Ruby is back than upset about a lackluster platform for her.

That said, I don’t think they would vault her immediately into Britt Baker’s arms by winning this. This won’t set up a championship match on the next PPV, because AEW is allergic to long-term storytelling in their women’s division. Which means they can go a little under the radar for a title match on TNT. I’m going to go with Tay Conti here, as she’s been getting the recent TV rub, could definitely use the launchpad this would provide, and would make the most of it. She’s a star in waiting on whom they haven’t pulled the trigger yet, and they need to start promoting more women into the consciousness.

Fonseca: To add to what Sam’s saying, I think Ruby should return and have a great performance, though I’m not sure she needs to outright win yet. I’d probably lean toward thinking AEW would have her win upon return and launch her right into the title picture, and if executed properly, that’s totally fine. The division could use a jolt, and Baker could use as many worthy adversaries as possible. Without the surprises, Tay Conti is a good shout. She’s a star waiting to happen in the division, and it appears as if the stage is set for her, of anyone on the roster, to take this minus a shocking debut candidate. That said, Ruby (Soho now?) is teasing us … so we’ll see. More on the implications this Battle Royale could have later on, though …