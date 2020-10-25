Outfield

Manny Ramirez

The iconic defensive play in Manny Ramirez’s career wasn’t even a ball hit to him. It was a drive by David Newhan of the Orioles to center field at Fenway Park that Johnny Damon couldn’t catch at the wall, then chased down as Newhan sped around the bases. When Damon threw the ball back to the infield, Ramirez made a diving stab to cut it off, then delivered his own 80-foot throw, off his knees, to Mark Bellhorn. All of that nonsense allowed Newhan to score for an inside-the-park home run. It was par for the course for Manny being Manny, as he was capable of amazing feats in the field, but just as often would leave everyone watching wondering what the heck it was they’d just seen. –

Jesse Spector

Greg Luzinski

Greg Luzinski was a man out of time, a terrific hitter who was born to play in the bandboxes and station-to-station style that dominated the 1950s or the sillyball era of the 1990s. Instead, he was undoubtedly the most immobile outfielder to ever play on Astroturf. In the 1977 NLCS, Phillies manager Danny Ozark inexplicably failed to replace Luzinski with defensive replacement Jerry Martin, and Manny Mota lined a hit to left that Luzinski couldn’t handle, sparking the Dodgers to a four-run rally and a 6-5 win. Baseball-Reference.com has him at -90 runs in a little over 1,200 games in left field. – C.B.

Jose Canseco

Canseco once misplayed a fly ball out into a home run, and I’m not talking about an inside-the-park Little League home run, I’m talking an over-the-fence dinger. How many players in baseball history have done that? Other than Detroit’s Mickey Hart at Yankee Stadium.... AND THAT WAS A MOVIE! Let me set the scene for you. Cleveland’s Jose Martinez hit a long flyball to right field. Canseco went back, got under it at the base of the wall, raised his glove, and missed the ball completely as it bounced off his head and over the wall for a home run. Now I can get into the defensive metrics, but do I have to after seeing that? – E.B.



Honorable mention:



Bob Fothergill

Probably no one alive saw him play, but when you’re a lifetime .325 hitter yet can’t hold a starting job (just one season with more than 500 at-bats) and your nickname is “Fats,” you’re probably a bad fielder. – C.B.