Ah Hell, Just Watch Felix Hernandez Say Goodbye And Have Yourself A Cry

There's not really anything that can be said that will improve your experience of watching the video clip below, so I'll just get out of the way and let you do that.



Felix Hernandez pitched what it is almost certainly his last game in a Mariners uniform, and perhaps his last game ever, last night. Hernandez has pitched 15 seasons in MLB, all with Seattle, where he debuted as a 19-year-old phenom in 2005. Felix never made a single playoff appearance with the Mariners, but you just need to look at the outpouring of love he received last night to understand how little that ultimately means.

When manager Scott Servais came to the mound in the sixth inning to pull Felix, he said, “You will always be the king in this town.” Aw, jeez.