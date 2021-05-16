Albert Pujols is the latest Hall of Famer you’ll forget played for the Dodgers

Don’t worry, you’ll forget Albert Pujols played for the Dodgers one day. Image : Getty Images

The possibility of Albert Pujols returning to St. Louis to finish his career where he started it, this time as a bench bat for a Cardinals team that has title aspirations and Paul Goldschmidt at first base, was too good to be true.



Instead, Pujols agreed to a deal for the rest of the season — or until he gets designated for assignment and maybe we do this dance again — with the Dodgers, who have Max Muncy, who may well be better than Goldschmidt at this point. So, it’s not like Pujols is going to be in line for a ton of playing time, just a spot on the bench and some swings as a pinch-hitter.



It’s going to be weird, but Pujols is hardly the first player who you’ll someday see on a plaque in Cooperstown with “LOS ANGELES (N.L.)” on it and do a double-take. Here are some other Hall of Famers who wore Dodger Blue for a very short time.

