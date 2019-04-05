Since the Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention and have shelved LeBron James, there’s nothing left for the healthy part of the team’s roster to do but maybe show off and hopefully convince the unofficial player-GM to keep them around next season. (Or, alternately, they could show off then escape to a more functional organization.) Lakers guard Alex Caruso took Thursday’s game against the Warriors to throw down a sweet dunk—off an ill-advised Rondo three, naturally—and baffle the rest of his teammates.

Even Kevin Durant wasn’t sure what the hell had just happened:

Just for reference, Caruso is listed as 6-foot-5, 186 pounds, and he was able to get this high:

Caruso finished the game 4-for-14 and the Lakers lost 108-90 to the Warriors, but it’s the small victories, because the regular-sized victories mean nothing now.

