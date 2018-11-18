On a third-and-nine play in the third quarter, Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans sacked Washington quarterback Alex Smith in the backfield for a big loss. The sack forced Smith to land awkwardly on his leg and cause an injury painful enough that the quarterback had to be taken off on a stretcher after remaining on the ground for an extended period of time. If you’re not a fan of leg breaks, don’t watch the following video.



Perhaps the most gut-wrenching part of this situation for older Washington fans is that it falls on the 33rd anniversary of Joe Theismann’s career-ending leg injury against the Giants. The collegiate Hall of Famer tweeted that he saw similarities between the two plays, and extended his sympathies to Smith.

Colt McCoy is in for the injured starter. We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

Update (4:26 p.m. ET): Alex Smith has broken two bones and will have surgery on it immediately.