The Pennsylvania governor’s race pits Democratic incumbent Tom Wolf against former state senator Scott Wagner. There is one debate. It is tonight. Alex Trebek is moderating. During an on-stage interview before the debate, Trebek joked that he was drunk when he accepted the invitation.

The debate is just 45 minutes long. Here is an example of how one of those minutes was used: Trebek opened the debate with a joke question about the Philadelphia Eagles.

For the record, the correct response to that clue is Chris Long.