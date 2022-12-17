Alexander Ovechkin is the best pure goal-scorer in NHL history. That’s not up for debate. The longtime Washington Capital hasn’t been hockey’s best player for years, but his ability to put the puck in the back of the net is nearly as good as it was 15 years ago when he scored 65 goals during the 2007-08 season. The Great 8’s next goal will tie him for second place all-time with Gordie Howe at 801 career goals. Then starts the long journey to Wayne Gretzky.



After Ovechkin’s hat trick against Chicago this week, it appears a matter of when, not if, he’ll break the NHL’s all-time goals record of 894. Though it’s a few years away, Ovechkin’s spot in Washington’s core lineup won’t go away and he’s rarely been the lone star player on the team. Nicklas Backstrom has low-key built a Hall of Fame resume as Ovechkin’s career-long linemate and he’ll be around for a few more years too. And who can consistently stop Ovechkin’s power-play one-timer from the top of the left faceoff circle? Goaltenders know it’s coming and can’t handle it. And how much closer to Gretzky’s record would Ovechkin be if not for two lockouts and a pandemic that cost the Russian great about two seasons of ice time? We’ll look here at the moments that have shaped one of the best to ever lace up a pair of skates.